Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases climb, most temples remain shut; State is cautious | Oneindia News

Tamil Nadu witnesses daily spike in the number of coronavirus cases and the state is reopening cautiously especially in districts that have a high burden of cases.

Chennai is a hotspot, where most IT employees and other offices are encouraged to work from home.

Most temples in the state remain shut.

Here is a look at the Lockdown phase 5 in Tamil Nadu.

#IndiaCoronavirus #Covid19