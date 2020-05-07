Global  

Liquor customers in Delhi happy after dip in prices
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s
Delhi government withdrew 70% special corona fee from alcohol from June 10.

Maximum retail price (MRP) on all categories of liquor came down drastically.

However, the Value Added Tax (VAT) has been hiked from 20% to 25%.

The special corona fee was levied by Special corona fee was levied in Delhi after alcohol shops reopened amid lockdown.

Delhi has 31, 309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of June 10.

While speaking to ANI, one of the customers said, "I am happy.

The decrease in the price is a bit of relief.

5% tax can be adjusted but 70% tax was very high."

