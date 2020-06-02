Global  

George Floyd Protests Lead To Police Reforms
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:49s - Published
George Floyd Protests Lead To Police Reforms

George Floyd Protests Lead To Police Reforms

For the 14th straight day, protests will be held Wednesday in New York City following the death of George Floyd.

Meanwhile, some of the reforms protesters are calling for will soon become New York State law.

CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

