George Floyd Protests Lead To Police Reforms
For the 14th straight day, protests will be held Wednesday in New York City following the death of George Floyd.
Meanwhile, some of the reforms protesters are calling for will soon become New York State law.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Halsey 'proud' of brother for unwavering Black Lives Matter supportHalsey is thrilled her brother has found his voice as an activist during the Black Lives Matter protests.
Thousands rally against racism and police brutality in ParisThousands gathered at Place de la Republique in Paris on Tuesday (June 9) to protest against racism and police brutality.
Police officers pulled a taser on Niecy Nash’s sonNiecy Nash has spoken up about her experience with racial profiling after police officers pulled a taser on her son shortly after he left her home in his car.