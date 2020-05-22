Scotland Covid-19 figures drop for sixth week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addresses the Scottish Parliament as the number of people who have died with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in Scotland hit 4,000, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).



Related videos from verified sources No coronavirus deaths in Scotland for second consecutive day



Coronavirus is “in retreat” in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared as she reported there have been no new deaths from the disease for the second day in a row. Ms Sturgeon said that.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could ease restrictions sooner than planned if situation allows



Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon updates the country on the latest Covid-19 developments, and further outlines plans on easing the lockdown. The First Minister said: “Not all of the phase one.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 3 weeks ago Scotland lockdown: First minister announces lifting restrictions



The development comes more than two weeks after the UK PM announced the lifting of lockdown. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published 3 weeks ago