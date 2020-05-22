Global  

Scotland Covid-19 figures drop for sixth week
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addresses the Scottish Parliament as the number of people who have died with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in Scotland hit 4,000, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

