No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for fourth day running

The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10. But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the UK government's "shambolic decision making", explaining the Scottish government had been given "little or no notice" of airbridge proposals ahead of today's announcement. The Scottish government have not signed up to the airbridge arrangement. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.During the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon also announced that the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in the hospitality and retail sectors and on public transport at that time.
The Cross Keys pub in London opened for the first time today as Covid-19 lockdown measures were relaxed in England. Customer Blair Sandison from Scotland was pleased to be having his first pub drink since the end of March while pub manager Eric Lanouilh said his pub had done “so much” to implement the new social distancing guidelines. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses from 4 nations, including India, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. In the virtual chat, Gandhi asked the nurses from India, Australia, New Zealand and..
[NFA] Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its largest spike so far, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday..