Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gwen Stefani 'wants to marry Blake Shelton once pandemic ends'
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Gwen Stefani 'wants to marry Blake Shelton once pandemic ends'

Gwen Stefani 'wants to marry Blake Shelton once pandemic ends'

Gwen Stefani is eager to marry Blake Shelton once the coronavirus pandemic ends, according to a report.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this

seckcy

Fashion Brand Marketers Gwen Stefani Reportedly Wants to Marry Blake Shelton 'As Soon As Social Distancing Guidelines Are Lifted' https://t.co/pJTmtsX8Wn 2 hours ago

AngelofEssence7

AngelofEssence RT @IsadoraShefani: Gwen Stefani 'wants to marry Blake Shelton after lockdown' https://t.co/fBB3eDKpzC via @DailyMailCeleb That is fake ne… 4 hours ago

celebritycam

Celebritycam Gwen Stefani 'wants to marry Blake Shelton after lockdown' https://t.co/rBvZcC7WAL via @DailyMailCeleb 14 hours ago

GPBGeorge

GEORGE(Dancing&more) RT @GPBGeorge: Gwen Stefani Wants to Marry Blake Shelton As Soon As Social Distancing Ends https://t.co/oMpvPSUL9w via @ElleMagazine 17 hours ago

Ronaldi45768507

R RT @1jl4com: Gwen Stefani 'wants to marry Blake Shelton as soon as lockdo.. MailOnline - Coronavírus - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - CryptoC… 18 hours ago

GPBGeorge

GEORGE(Dancing&more) Gwen Stefani Wants to Marry Blake Shelton As Soon As Social Distancing Ends https://t.co/oMpvPSUL9w via @ElleMagazine 18 hours ago

1jl4com

🇧🇷NOTICIAS_1JL4 Bitcoin Forex Health Fitness MKT Gwen Stefani 'wants to marry Blake Shelton as soon as lockdo.. MailOnline - Coronavírus - News - Noticias - Bitcoi… https://t.co/CXV5G5Sa6R 18 hours ago

RadioEspionage

🎙Radio Espionage💥 RT @DailyMailCeleb: Gwen Stefani is ready to marry Blake Shelton, once the COVID-19 pandemic is over https://t.co/Tp9WyjT9eV 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton buy first home together [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton buy first home together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking their relationship to the next level by purchasing their first home together.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published
Gwen Stefani blown away by chart success of Blake Shelton duet [Video]

Gwen Stefani blown away by chart success of Blake Shelton duet

Gwen Stefani is in disbelief after scoring her first number one on America's Country Airplay chart with her Nobody But You duet with her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published
Blake Shelton's Lockdown Life [Video]

Blake Shelton's Lockdown Life

He and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani are currently in quarantine.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:48Published