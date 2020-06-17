Global  

Gwen Stefani wishes Blake Shelton a Happy Father's Day
Singer Gwen Stefani has wished her partner Blake Shelton a Happy Father's Day on Sunday (21.06.20) and thanked him for helping to raise her sons.

