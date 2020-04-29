Gwen Stefani returning to The Voice
Gwen Stefani is returning to 'The Voice' in place of Nick Jonas, who has movie commitments.
BANG Showbiz Gwen Stefani returning to ‘The Voice’
#GwenStefani #TheVoice #KellyClarkson #JohnLegend #BlakeShelton #NickJonas https://t.co/uoztAiMPgx 23 minutes ago
ELAINE HASSMANN RT @CountryNow: .@GwenStefani and @BlakeShelton will reunite on @NBCTheVoice once again! https://t.co/Bvq8t3om0K 52 minutes ago
🌼🌻 I ❤️ my nieces 🌼🌻 RT @TVInsider: Gwen Stefani is returning to #TheVoice for Season 19. Learn more about the show's fall return here. https://t.co/XF8q40OxLX 59 minutes ago
Sally Blue RT @FanOfShefani: Gwen Stefani returning to 'The Voice' as a coach for season 19 https://t.co/96w3biAa0J 1 hour ago
US105 New Country Gwen Stefani Returning to Coach 'The Voice' During Season 19 https://t.co/x4j8TNw7e5 2 hours ago
Brenda RT @ACMC_Country: ICYMI: @gwenstefani is returning to the fall season of @NBCTheVoice! She joins fellow coaches @blakeshelton, @kellyclarks… 2 hours ago
Brenda RT @DailyMailCeleb: Gwen Stefani is returning for season 19 of The Voice to serve as a judge alongside her boyfriend Blake Shelton https://… 2 hours ago
𝒽𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒶𝒽 is gwen gonna be bLAkEs bOyfrIEnd until she d words because i can’t take this fckery https://t.co/mFt6ekuMnE 2 hours ago
Gwen Stefani 'wants to marry Blake Shelton once pandemic ends'Gwen Stefani is eager to marry Blake Shelton once the coronavirus pandemic ends, according to a report.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton buy first home togetherGwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking their relationship to the next level by purchasing their first home together.
Gwen Stefani blown away by chart success of Blake Shelton duetGwen Stefani is in disbelief after scoring her first number one on America's Country Airplay chart with her Nobody But You duet with her boyfriend Blake Shelton.