Shocking moment Trump supporter kneels on another's neck to mock police killing of George Floyd in New Jersey

This is the shocking moment when one Trump supporter kneels on another one's neck to mock police killing of George Floyd in Franklin, New Jersey while surrounded with signs that say Trump 2020 and "all lives matter".

"These racist anti-protesters try to disrupt a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest," said Russell Sampson, the filmer, before he witnessed one white man kneeling on the other's neck to mock the way officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd for almost 9 minutes in Minneapolis, which spurred the global protests in response.

"I was completely taken back by this!

It was so crazy.

Disgusting and disrespectful," Sampson said to Newsflare in an exclusive interview.