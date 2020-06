NJ Corrections Officer, Other Man Seen On Video Mocking George Floyd's Death Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 hours ago NJ Corrections Officer, Other Man Seen On Video Mocking George Floyd's Death The cellphone video was taken during a Black Lives Matter rally held Monday in Franklinville, Gloucester County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MINUTES WAS IN TALKS WITHATTORNEY'S OFFICE AND THE U.S.ATTORNEY.GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY ISCONDEMNING THE ACTIONS OF A NEWJERSEY CORRECTIONS OFFICER INANOTHER MAN AFTER THE PAIR WERESEEN ON CAMERA MOCKING THE DEATHOF GEORGE FLOYD.TAKE A LOOK AT THE CELL PHONEVIDEO WAS THIS WAS TAKEN MONDAYBRAG A BLACK LIVES MATTERPROTEST IN FRANKLINVILLE,GLOUCESTER COUNTY.YOU CAN SEE A MAN KNEELING ONANOTHER MAN LYING ON THE GROUND.THEY ALLEGEDLY YELLED AT THEDEMONSTRATORS AS THEY MARCHEDBY.THE NEW JERSEY DEPARTMENT OFCORRECTIONS RELEASED A STATEMENTON TWITTER SAYING, WE HAVE BEENMADE AWARE THAT ONE OF OUROFFICERS PARTICIPATED IN THEFILMING OF A HATEFUL ANDDISAPPOINTING VIDEO THAT MOCKTHE KILLING OF GEORGE FLOYD.THE INDIVIDUAL HAS BEENSUSPENDED FROM THEIR POST ANDBANNED FROM NEW JERSEYDEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONSFACILITIES PENDING A THOROUGHAND EXPEDITED INVESTIGATION.











