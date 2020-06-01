C.Awbrey RT @teamtrace: A mass shooting you may have missed:
One person was killed and 6 others were wounded in a hail of gunfire at a Philadelphi… 59 minutes ago
HomeBoundTx 1 Killed, 6 Injured After Nearly 50 Shots Fired At Apartment Complex In ... https://t.co/aGshnAw4ee via @YouTube 8 hours ago
Oremus4Pacem GiffordsCourage: RT teamtrace: A mass shooting you may have missed:
One person was killed and 6 others were wound… https://t.co/aQMaLZ0Jmf 10 hours ago
YLiana Ibriy Ysrayl 1 Killed, 6 Injured After Nearly 50 Shots Fired At Apartment Complex In Spring Garden – CBS Philly https://t.co/yvtewXMrk4 #SmartNews 10 hours ago
1 Killed, 6 Injured After Shooting At Apartment Complex In Spring GardenThe shooting started just before midnight in the courtyard of the Spring Garden Homes on the 600 block of Perth Place.
1 Killed, 6 Injured In Spring Garden ShootingJan Carabeo reports.
Protestors Gathering On Broad And Spring Garden StreetTraffic in the area is being disrupted.