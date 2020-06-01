

Tweets about this C.Awbrey RT @teamtrace: A mass shooting you may have missed: One person was killed and 6 others were wounded in a hail of gunfire at a Philadelphi… 59 minutes ago HomeBoundTx 1 Killed, 6 Injured After Nearly 50 Shots Fired At Apartment Complex In ... https://t.co/aGshnAw4ee via @YouTube 8 hours ago Oremus4Pacem GiffordsCourage: RT teamtrace: A mass shooting you may have missed: One person was killed and 6 others were wound… https://t.co/aQMaLZ0Jmf 10 hours ago YLiana Ibriy Ysrayl 1 Killed, 6 Injured After Nearly 50 Shots Fired At Apartment Complex In Spring Garden – CBS Philly https://t.co/yvtewXMrk4 #SmartNews 10 hours ago