DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies in Tamil Nadu due to Covid-19

DMK lawmaker J Anbazhagan died of Covid-19 in a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning.

The Chepauk- Triplicane MLA was being treated for the coronavirus disease and his condition had turned critical on Monday, according to the doctors treating him.

He had complained of severe acute respiratory distress on June 2 and had tested positive for coronavirus after being hospitalised.