DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies in Chennai, he had tested positive for Covid-19

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:13s - Published
DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies in Chennai, he had tested positive for Covid-19

DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies in Chennai, he had tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

DMK MLA Anbazhagan becomes the first big political leader to die of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu; With nearly 10,000 new patients recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of those who have recovered overtook the active Covid-19 cases in the country for the first time; First signs of de-escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control appear as both India and China withdraw troops; Noida administration fixes accountability on the Sector 30 District Hospital after pregnant woman died upon being turned away by 8 hospitals; 2 fire fighters were killed as they tried to bring under control the flames that continued to erupt from the gas well of Oil India Ltd in Tinsukia district, Assam and more news

