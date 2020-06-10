Global  

Kudlow: 'I don't believe there is systemic racism in the U.S.'
When asked by a reporter about the African American unemployment numbers in the U.S. and whether those numbers are evidence of systemic racism, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that he doesn't believe there is systematic racism in the U.S.

"I don't believe there is systemic racism in the U.S., I'm not going to go into a long riff on it," Kudlow said.

Pressed again on whether he believes systemic racism against African Americans is a problem in the country, Kudlow rejected the idea.

"I will say it again, I do not," he said.

"I think the harm comes when you have some very bad apples on the law enforcement side.

What was done to Mr. Floyd was abysmal.

Abysmal.

But I believe everyone in this country agrees with that."



