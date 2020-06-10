Kudlow: 'I don't believe there is systemic racism in the U.S.'

|
"I don't believe there is systemic racism in the U.S., I'm not going to go into a long riff on it," Kudlow said.
Pressed again on whether he believes systemic racism against African Americans is a problem in the country, Kudlow rejected the idea.
"I will say it again, I do not," he said.
"I think the harm comes when you have some very bad apples on the law enforcement side.
What was done to Mr. Floyd was abysmal.
Abysmal.
But I believe everyone in this country agrees with that."
