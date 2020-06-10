Global  

Larry Kudlow Says 'Systemic Racism' Doesn't Exist
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
National Economic Council Director and President Donald Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow said systemic racism doesn’t exist.

He said it doesn’t exist because former President Barack Obama won 79 million “white votes” when he ran for president.

Kudlow said: "I think the American system is the best system ever devised for mankind, for history.

He said “some people” are racist and there are “some bad apples” but most “have good hearts.” Kudlow said the White House and Congress and considering police reform and ways to combat racism.

