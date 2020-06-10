HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind' | THR News
'Gone With the Wind,' the Civil War epic considered a classic of American cinema, has been temporarily pulled from HBO Max.
kbritt59 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @CHSommers: 1984 “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten...every statue and street and building has… 18 seconds ago
#Qmeeting LarryD. Knepper 🎈 'Gone With The Wind' Races To No. 1 Day After HBO Max Pulls Classic Film From Library to Appease Cancel Culture… https://t.co/v3SEWYL3ma 1 minute ago
TRUMP MOVEMENT RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: HBO Max pulls 'Gone With the Wind' from library amid racial tensions over Floyd death
HBO Max pulled the Oscar-winning… 1 minute ago
Hopeful2017 RT @Crossbearer1956: 'Gone With The Wind' Races To No. 1 Day After HBO Max Pulls Film From Library https://t.co/VcCdNWvOmj 3 minutes ago
Susan morich RT @latimes: On Monday, John Ridley, Oscar-winning screenwriter of “12 Years a Slave," called for WarnerMedia to pull “Gone With the Wind”… 3 minutes ago
TONYA {K}🌸 RT @JulieReichwein1: Progressive Dems R 🥜
HBO pulls ‘Gone With The Wind’ because of its portrayal of slavery.
Dems/BigTech R deciding wh… 3 minutes ago
Manju Markandaya⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @WSJ: HBO Max removed "Gone With the Wind" from its platform amid growing concerns about racial injustice in the wake of the killing of… 4 minutes ago
CZ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ RT @itsSweetThing: HBO Max Pulls ‘Gone With the Wind,’ Citing Racist Depictions
What’s next Wizard of Oz? Cuz it depicts slavery too...
S… 5 minutes ago
Blacklisted ‘Gone With The Wind’ becomes Amazon's number one bestsellerControversial ‘Gone With The Wind’ becomes Amazon's number one bestseller The classic film was temporarily removed from the streaming platform HBO Max, due to it's “ethnic and racial..
Controversial 'Gone With The Wind' becomes Amazon's number one bestsellerThe classic film was temporarily removed from the streaming platform HBO Max, due to it's "ethnic and racial prejudices"