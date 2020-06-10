Global  

HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind' | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:58s - Published
HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind' | THR News

HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind' | THR News

'Gone With the Wind,' the Civil War epic considered a classic of American cinema, has been temporarily pulled from HBO Max.

HBO Max pulls 'Gone With the Wind' from library amid racial tensions

HBO Max pulled the Oscar-winning Civil War epic "Gone With the Wind" from its library amid heightened...
Megyn Kelly Calls Out HBO Max for Removing 'Gone with the Wind'

Megyn Kelly is taking a stand against HBO Max’s removal of Gone with the Wind from the streaming...
