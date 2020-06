Airline travel starting to see uptick during COVID-19 pandemic Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:44s - Published 55 minutes ago Airline travel starting to see uptick during COVID-19 pandemic Travel throughout the United States is beginning to take off. A spokesperson for Kansas City International Airport said Kansas City is tracking better than other U.S. airports in screenings and boardings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WHOLE.MEANWHILE, AS SOMEBUSINESSES CLOSE,OTHER INDUSTRIES ARESLOWLY GETTING BACK UPAND RUNNING.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON SHOWS YOUWHAT TO EXPECT IF YOUTAKE TO THE SKIES.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGWHILE TRAVELTHROUGHOUT THE UNITEDSTATES IS STARTING TOTAKE OFF, THINGS HERE ATKCI REMAIN SLOW ANDSTEADY.BRENT BLAKE - PRESIDENT,ACENDAS TRAVELSI just think it"s thefear of the unknown. Theydon"t know what"sgoing on, they don"t knowwhat to expect.THAT"S WHAT ACENDASTRAVEL IS HEARING FROMITS CLIENTS.THE PRESIDENT AND V-POF THE COMPANY TOOK AFLIGHT TO MINNEAPOLISTO GET A BETTER IDEA OFWHAT TRAVEL LOOKS LIKEDURING THE PANDEMIC.JOE CURTIS - SR. Vice President,ASCENDAS TRAVELSI wore a mask throughTSA and then I was surprisedthat you don"t have towear a mask, so they actuallyhave you take it down whenyou get up there so they canidentify you with your driverslicense so they can make sureit"s you.MASKS ARE REQUIREDONCE YOU BOARD YOURFLIGHT.AIRLINES ARE SETTINGTHEIR OWN CAPACITY -AND EACH AIRPORT WILLLOOK DIFFERENT FROMTHE OTHER.AT KCI, MANY OF THEVENDORS ARE CLOSED.BLAKESIt was very similar toKansas City and obviouslyMinneapolis is a bigger airport,so there were moreconcession stands open andmore areas to walk around butit really was business asusual, but just with very smallcrowds.A SPOKESPERSON FOR KCISAID Kansas City ISACTUALLY TRACKING ALITTLE BIT BETTER THANTHE U.S. IN SCREENINGSAND BOARDINGS.BEFORE THE PANDEMIC -KCI WOULD SEE AROUND30,000 TRAVELERS PERDAY.NOW - IT"S AROUND8,000.ACENDAS TRAVEL SAYSMORE OF THEIR CLIENTSARE STARTING TO BOOKSUMMER TRAVEL.BLAKESWe"re seeing ouradvanced bookings go up andwe"re comparing those toairlines and hotels and rentalcars and we"re all seeinga tick up in certainly in Juneand then in July we"reseeing numbers up 30-40percent of where they were in2019.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGTRAVEL AGENCIES SAYTHAT BY THE END OF THEYEAR, THEY EXPECTTRAVEL TO PICK UP TOABOUT HALF OF WHAT ITWAS BEFORE THEPANDEMIC.REPORTING FROM KCI,MCKENZ



Related news from verified sources Lufthansa Q1 Loss Widens, Plans Restructuring; Sees Capacity Growth; Stock Up Deutsche Lufthansa AG eported Wednesday sharply wider net loss in its first quarter with lower...

RTTNews - Published 1 week ago







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Airline group predicts worst year ever for industry



Airlines are set to lose $84 billion as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenues by half to mark the worst year in the sector's history, the International Air Transport Association forecast on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26 Published 1 day ago Travel Expert Says Airline Ticket Prices Expected To Rise More Than 50%



Air travel is nowhere near what it was before the pandemic. But it has started to bounce back slowly in what is normally a busy summer travel season. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:40 Published 1 week ago Southwest Airlines Expands Routes



Southwest Airlines added 11 new flight destinations to its list of routes. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:12 Published 1 week ago