Seattle Politicians Tell Trump To Go Back To His Bunker
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:09s - Published
After President Donald Trump threatened to crush peaceful protesters in Seattle, local politicians told the president to “go back to his bunker.”

