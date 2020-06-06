Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid update: India among 15 high-risk nations; 1918-like impact, warn studies
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:40s - Published
Covid update: India among 15 high-risk nations; 1918-like impact, warn studies

Covid update: India among 15 high-risk nations; 1918-like impact, warn studies

From Maharashtra nearing the 1-lakh mark with regard to total infections, to a study suggesting that India is in the 'danger zone' with 14 other countries - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

A research paper has warned that, like in 1918, the world could see up to 10 crore deaths if the pandemic overwhelms healthcare systems. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has projected that the global economy is likely to contract by 6% due to Covid-induced lockdowns.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Delhi 'unknown' infection source; WHO u-turn; 103-yr-old's marathon [Video]

Covid update: Delhi 'unknown' infection source; WHO u-turn; 103-yr-old's marathon

From Delhi government claiming that infection sources of around half of the new cases being reported are unknown, to Seychelles thanking India for sending critical medicines - here are top ten news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:52Published
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro [Video]

Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro

At least 9 nations so far have been able to stamp out the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 illness. These include New Zealand, Tanzania, Fiji, Montenegro, Vatican City, Seychelles,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published
Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid [Video]

Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid

From India becoming the 5th worst affected nation to Donald Trump’s remark on cases in India and China, here are the top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic. India has now over 2.4 lakh cases and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:51Published