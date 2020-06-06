Covid update: India among 15 high-risk nations; 1918-like impact, warn studies

From Maharashtra nearing the 1-lakh mark with regard to total infections, to a study suggesting that India is in the 'danger zone' with 14 other countries - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

A research paper has warned that, like in 1918, the world could see up to 10 crore deaths if the pandemic overwhelms healthcare systems. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has projected that the global economy is likely to contract by 6% due to Covid-induced lockdowns.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.