Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bipartisan Push by Lawmakers to Halt Nursing Homes From Confiscating Residents’ Coronavirus Stimulus Checks
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Bipartisan Push by Lawmakers to Halt Nursing Homes From Confiscating Residents’ Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Bipartisan Push by Lawmakers to Halt Nursing Homes From Confiscating Residents’ Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Lawmakers from both parties are calling on the Trump administration to take action as reports of some nursing homes around the country taking residents’ coronavirus stimulus checks have surfaced.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

OR Man Finds Mailbox Full of 37 Unemployment Checks After Waiting 3 Months [Video]

OR Man Finds Mailbox Full of 37 Unemployment Checks After Waiting 3 Months

An Oregon man who waited months for his unemployment benefits, finally saw a check in his mailbox, along with 36 more! Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published
Frustrated family waiting for overdue stimulus checks [Video]

Frustrated family waiting for overdue stimulus checks

Frustrated family waiting for overdue stimulus checks

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:12Published
What You Can Do If You’re One of the 30-35 Million Americans Who Hasn’t Gotten Their Stimulus Check Yet [Video]

What You Can Do If You’re One of the 30-35 Million Americans Who Hasn’t Gotten Their Stimulus Check Yet

Since the CARES Act was passed and signed into law, the government has sent out 159 million stimulus checks to Americans. But according to the House Ways and Means Committee, there are still 30-35..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published