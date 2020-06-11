Legal Matters to Keep in Mind as You Return to Work

When the pandemic hit, many lost their jobs, changed jobs, or graduated school and are looking for jobs, so what kind of legal issues should you think about as you take the next steps in employment?

Al Spiegel with McLario, Helm, Bertling & Spiegel Law Offices joins us to answer those questions and give tips on making sure you have legal affairs in order when returning to work.

To set up a FREE consultation, go to McLario.com or call the office at 262-251-4210.

They are also running a few different special offers!

25% off estate plans for the month of June with current and previous clients Free powers of attorney for high school seniors with a family estate plan Estate Planning Quiz Giveaway on their website for chance to win a DoorDash gift card