Watch: Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading ahead of RS polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP government of indulging in horse trading ahead of Rajya Sabha polls.

Gehlot said that this was the reason the Centre decided to postpone the Rajya Sabha polls.

Gehlot said that the Congress MLAs who had switched over to BJP in Madhya Pradesh are now regretting their decision and added that BJP will never succeed in its attempt to pull down the Rajasthan government.

Watch the full video for all the details.