Our stimulus package equals Pak's GDP: India on Imran Khan's 'offer' to help
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:04s - Published
The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reacted on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement on which he is offering financial assistance to miginalise people in India.

Giving a befitting reply, Srivastava said that India's stimulus package is as large as the GDP of Pakistan.

"Pakistan would do well to recall that they have a debt problem which covers 90% of their GDP.

As far as India goes, our stimulus package is as large as the GDP of Pakistan", he said.

Recently, Imran Khan took to his Twitter handle and said, "Acc to this report, 34% of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without add assistance.

I am ready to offer help and share our successful cash transfer prog, lauded internationally for its reach and transparency, with India."

