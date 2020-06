'India's package as big as Pak GDP': Modi govt counters Imran Khan's 'offer'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan cited a news report highlighting plight of the poor in India.

Khan offered to share Pak's 'successful cash transfer' scheme with India.

Khan said that they have successfully transferred Rs 120 billion in 9 weeks to 10 million families.

India hit out at Khan over his offer of 'help'.

India countered by reminding Khan about the state of the Pakistani economy.

