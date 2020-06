‘We Are Regretful And Embarrassed’: Lady Antebellum Changes Its Name To Lady A Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:30s - Published 24 minutes ago ‘We Are Regretful And Embarrassed’: Lady Antebellum Changes Its Name To Lady A Country music group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A “after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues.” Katie Johnston reports. 0

