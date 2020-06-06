Global  

Both Congress candidates in Rajasthan will easily win RS elections: Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot, said on June 11 that their party has more than required numbers for sailing their Rajya Sabha candidates through Rajya Sabha.

"Our party, MLAs from supporting parties and independent MLAs who are supporting us, all are united.

We have more than the required number for the majority.

Our Rajya Sabha candidates Neeraj Dangi and KC Venugopal will win," said Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot made this statement, after meeting with their MLAs at Shiv Vilash resort in Jaipur ahead of Rajya Sabha election on June 19.

