Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLS To Resume Season With Florida Tournament In July
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:25s - Published
MLS To Resume Season With Florida Tournament In July

MLS To Resume Season With Florida Tournament In July

Major League Soccer is resuming its season amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament in Florida that won't include fans in the stands.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

MLS season to resume on 8 July with tournament at Florida's Disney World Resort

Major League Soccer will return to action at Florida's Disney World Resort on 8 July with a...
BBC Sport - Published

MLS to return to play with league-wide tournament in Florida

Major League Soccer is following the NBA to Walt Disney World, with the league announcing plans...
Denver Post - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MLS will make its return to play July 8 [Video]

MLS will make its return to play July 8

MLS season will kick off with tournament which sends winner to CONCACAF Champions Cup

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:23Published
Golf tournament benefits Fort Myers girl [Video]

Golf tournament benefits Fort Myers girl

The Jim Cook Classic is an annual golf event that raises money for local families, and this year's proceeds will help the Heinz family in Fort Myers.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:01Published
NBA in talks with Disney to restart season at sports complex in Florida [Video]

NBA in talks with Disney to restart season at sports complex in Florida

NBA in talks with Disney about restarting its suspended season at Disney World in Florida in late July

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:05Published