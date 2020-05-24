MLS To Resume Season With Florida Tournament In July
Major League Soccer is resuming its season amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament in Florida that won't include fans in the stands.
Katie Johnston reports.
MLS will make its return to play July 8MLS season will kick off with tournament which sends winner to CONCACAF Champions Cup
