Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:48s - Published
U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe

A divided Senate Judiciary Committee approved sweeping subpoena power on Thursday for a politically charged congressional probe of an FBI investigation into Republican President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and its contacts with Russia.

Jillian Kitchener has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

(GRAHAM) “The motion is passed.

I appreciate the discussion and the debate.” The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to grant chairman Senator Lindsey Graham sweeping authority to subpoena dozens of former Obama administration officials.

Those officials - including former FBI Director James Comey and former national security adviser Susan Rice - were involved in an FBI investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and its contacts with Russia.

The probe code-named "Crossfire Hurricane," which Trump allies say was corrupt, led to the 22-month Russia investigation by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

(FEINSTEIN) “This is really unprecedented, at least in my 26 years.” The 12-10 vote along party lines came after Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein gave arguments against granting subpoena power to her Republican colleague: (FEINSTEIN) “This ties the hands of the minority in any serious investigation.

They do not have the authority to subpoena a witness.

And I never thought we’d reach this." (GRAHAM) "Well it would be a collaborative process but you are trying to stop me from doing something I think the country needs to do.

And I’m not going to be stopped.” Republicans have blocked Democrats from gaining authority to subpoena Trump advisers and former aides, including his current attorney Rudy Giuliani and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Democrats view the current Senate probe as a political ploy to harm Trump rival Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden's campaign chairman is among the Republican subpoena targets.



Related news from verified sources

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena authority in Trump-Russia probe

A divided Senate Judiciary Committee approved sweeping subpoena power on Thursday for a politically...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com




Tweets about this

U2RMA

R. A. RT @newsmax: JUST IN: Senate panel approves the subpoena of former Obama Administration officials in regards to Trump-Russia probe https://… 56 minutes ago

_NiklasCRAYge_

AKM RT @kavarafi: The Senate panel approves subpoenas of Obama officials in the Russian collusion probe. Lindsey Graham now has the power to s… 1 hour ago

kavarafi

🇺🇸Puertorican_For_Trump🇵🇷La MAGA Teacher The Senate panel approves subpoenas of Obama officials in the Russian collusion probe. Lindsey Graham now has the… https://t.co/dTFbWiJK31 2 hours ago

justeece

🍀 Comey, McCabe, Rice and more https://t.co/kekvKqIyHi 2 hours ago

chrisvsch

Christian VanSchayk U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena authority in Trump-Russia probe https://t.co/Fz8F5sIZEb Doing Trump’s dirty wor… https://t.co/Veq6FEli5u 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Senate's subpoena power 'unprecedented': Feinstein [Video]

GOP Senate's subpoena power 'unprecedented': Feinstein

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Thursday urged her colleagues on a Senate panel to vote against a resolution granting subpoena..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Rosenstein defends Mueller as GOP blasts FBI Russia probe [Video]

Rosenstein defends Mueller as GOP blasts FBI Russia probe

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBI's probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday but failed get to former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to agree that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:50Published
Rep. Pressley calls Pres. Trump 'an inciter of violence' [Video]

Rep. Pressley calls Pres. Trump 'an inciter of violence'

"The Senate, what can I say about them. They carry the water for their hapless bystander of a president, who is an inciter of violence. Who sows the seeds of division, who codifies his hatred, his..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:12Published