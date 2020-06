Hear why Jim Jackson believes that whichever team is the mentally toughest will be able to overcome the challenges presented ahead.



Related videos from verified sources Jim Jackson: Even if LeBron doesn't win another ring, he'll always be in the GOAT conversation



Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Hear why Jim Jackson believes that LeBron will always be in the GOAT conversation regardless if he doesn't win this year's.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago Be careful returning to the gym



Many people may be feeling anxious to get back to their normal workout routine now that gyms have reopened. Experts say, don't expect your pre-pandemic endurance or strength right off the bat. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:06 Published 1 day ago Jim Jackson: Preparing mentally will be the biggest challenge for the NBA's return



With the NBA set to return on July 31, Jim Jackson discusses what the most difficult part will be for the players. Hear why he thinks adjusting mentally will be the biggest challenge. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:22 Published 6 days ago