Surge of Covid-19 Cases In Mower County

In the last 24 hours Mower County has reported 30 additional Covid -19 cases.

Seekers.//// coronavirus in the last 24 hours mower county has reported 30 additional covid ?

"*19 cases.

Today community leaders are joining forces with the largest employers in austin to see how they are protecting employees during a pandemic.

Kimt news three maleeha kamal spoke to hormel foods to see what type of cases they are dealing with.

Look live: cases here in mower county are continuing to rise.

Today a press conference was held to address the issue.

Right now mower county has 604 confirm cases according to the health department.

Some of these cases are coming from the quality pork processors and hormel plant.

We're learning that testing has been ramped up for those at hormel foods.

Plant manager clint walters sheds some light on what they're seeing.

(note: phone graphic for super) plant manager sot:"we have about 1800 employees have tested to date 783 employees at our plant that are either symptomatic or asymptomatic and nearly half of the employees that we have tested of that 80 positive cases of that we currently have 40 active cases."

Look live: since last week to tackle these growing numbers the county has partnered with hormel foods, qaulity pork processor and mayo clinic health systems. a second testing site has been added at hormel foods campus.

Coming up at 5 you'll hear more about how this site will