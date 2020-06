The city said the authority will be “fully funded,” but some say the additional money still isn’t up to par.

In the City's proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year, funding will increase for the Citizen Complaint Authority (CCA) that investigates citizen complaints against police officers.

New funding for Citizen Complaint Authority might fall short

CINCINNATI'S CITY MANAGERRELEASED THE 2021 PROPOSEDBUDGET THIS MORNING.

IN THAT-NO CITY EMPLOYEES WILL BE LAIDOFF.

FUNDING FOR HUMANSERVICES IS MAINTAINED.

ANDONE-MILLION DOLLARS WILL BEDEVOTED TO HELPING SMALL,AFRICAN AMERICAN OWNEDBUSINESSES.

FUNDING ALSO WILLINCREASE FOR THE AUTHORITYTHAT INVESTIGATES CITIZENCOMPLAINTS AGAINST POLICEOFFICERS.

REPORTER MARIELCARBONE BREAKS DOWN WHAT THATMONEY REALLY MEANS.TAKE LKL: MARIEL: "A BIGTALKER IN THIS BUDGET- WHICHIS COMING DIRECTLY OUT OF THERECENT PROTESTS- IS THAT THECITIZEN COMPLAINT AUTHORITYWILL BE "FULLY FUNDED."BUTWHAT FULLY FUNDED ACTUALLYMEANS DIFFERS DEPENDING ON WHOYOU ASK.AND SOME SAY, THEADDITIONAL MONEY STILL ISN'TUP TO PAR."PACK: IT HAS BEENAN ASK FOR YEARS.

IRISROLEY/BLACK UNITED FRONT"Thecitizen's complaint authorityhasn't had an opportunity tooperate at its full bandwidth."MORE MONEY- AND STAFFING-FORTHE CITIZEN COMPLAINTAUTHORITY.THE BODY CAME OUT OFTHE COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENTBACK IN 2002AND IS A PLACE FORCITIZENS TO HAVE COMPLAINTSABOUT POLICE ACTIONINVESTIGATED.

áPROTEST NATSáRECENTPROTESTS ABOUT POLICEBRUTALITY ARE NOW PUSHING THELEVER.

JOHN CRANLEY/CINCINNATI MAYOR "Ourcommitment to civil rightsmust allow people that believethat they have been wronged tohave their day of truth andconciliation.

And that is whatthe CCA is all about."UNDERTHE PROPOSED 2021 BUDGET,FUNDING IS AROUND 850 THOUSANDDOLLARS, AN INCREASE OF ABOUT150 THOUSAND DOLLARS.

THAT'LLPAY FOR TWO ADDITIONALINVESTIGATORS.

RIGHT NOW, THEAGENCY HAS ONLY THREE.

IT'SSUPPOSED TO HAVE FIVEMARKCHILDERS/CHAIR CCA "It's agreat thing.

I'm personallyvery happy that we get thisfunding."MARK CHILDERS IS THECHAIR OF THE C-C-A.

HE SAYSFILLING THOSE POSITIONS ISVITAL.

MARK CHILDERS/CHAIR CCA"We'd like to get a fullcomplement of investigators.Because we got a backload ofcases, so we need to get thosecases cleared out."BUT OTHERSSAY THE MONEY STILL ISN'TENOUGH.

IRIS ROLEY/BLACKUNITED FRONT"It's not fullyfunding the CCA."IRIS ROLEY,WITH THE BLACK UNITED FRONT,SAYS FUNDING MOREINVESTIGATORS ISN'T ALL THATNEEDS TO BE DONE.

MONEY ISNEEDED FOR OUTREACH, POLICYWORK AND MORE.IRIS ROLEY/BLACKUNITED FRONT"I think they'vedone great work with whatthey've had.

But now is thetime.

If the administrationwants to say that we're thebest, then we need to be thebest"MARIEL: "THIS PROPOSEDBUDGET ISN'T FINAL.

IT GOES TOCITY COUNCIL NEXT WEEK.

AND IKNOW SOME MEMBERS ARE CALLINGFOR EVEN MORE FUNDING FOR THEC-C-A.

THEN, THERE ARE TWOPUBLIC BUDGET HEARINGS, SOTHERE CAN BE CHANGES MADEBEFORE THIS IS OFFICIALLYVOTED ON AND PASSED.

REPORTINGFROM CITY HALL, MARIELCARBONE, WCPO NINE NEWS."