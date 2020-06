Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Announces Plan To Reopen Economy During Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:26s - Published 2 days ago Trang Do reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DEPARTMENT FOR MORE THAN 23YEARS HALF OF WHICH HE SPENT ATENGINE 61 IN OLNEY.HE WILL BE POSTHUMOUSLY PROMOTEDTO LIEUTENANT.JOE BIDEN CAME TOPHILADELPHIA TO ANNOUNCE HISPLAN TO REOPEN THE ECONOMYDURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.HE SAYS THE PRESIDENT ISN'TDOING ENOUGH TO KEEP WORKERSSAFE.TRANG DO IS IN WEST PHILADELPHIAWITH MORE.HI TRANG.REPORTER: HI JESS.BIDEN HELD A ROUNDTABLEDISCUSSION HERE AT THEENTERPRISE CENTER IN WESTPHILADELPHIA TO UNVEIL AN PLANTO OPEN THE ECONOMY SAFELY.NOW HE COMPARED THAT PRESIDENTTRUMP'S PLAN, WHICH HE SAYS JUSTOPENS THE ECONOMY WITHOUT ANYSAFEGUARDS.THE FORMER HOME OF THEAMERICAN BANDSTAND NOW THEPHILADELPHIA WAS THE SETTING FORPRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL JOE BIDEN'SUNVEILING HIS REOPEN THE ECONOMYPLAN SINCE THE AGE OF COVID-19.YOU HAVE TO GIVE GUIDANCE.BETTER GUIDANCE THAT WHAT YOUGET.WHAT I TALK ABOUT HER TRUMP ISBASICALLY HAD A 1 POINT OPENBUSINESS.JUST OPEN.BUT IT DOES NOTHING TO KEEPWORKERS SAFE.KEEP BUSINESSES ABLE TO STAYOPEN.MEMBERS OF THE ROUNDTABLE,INCLUDING DONALD CLARK, THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTERWHICH SUPPORTS MINORITY BUSINESSOWNERS IN UNDERSERVEDCOMMUNITIES.A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER ANDTAMEKA ANDERSON MOTHER AND UNIONWORKER WHO WAS LAID OFF BECAUSEOF THE PANDEMIC.I WANTED TO COME TO SEE WHATTHE PLANS ARE -- WHAT PLANS AREOR THOUGHTS HE HAD IN BRINGINGOUR COMMUNITY BACK.I KNOW THAT'S STILL WAITING.THAT'S STILL WAITING BEHIND ONTHEIR BILLS DON'T KNOW WHATTHEY'RE GOING TO DO TODAY ORTOMORROW.REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANSMODERATED THE DISCUSSION.SAID THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT'SEIGHT POINT PLANT THOUGHTFUL ANDTHOROUGH.GUARANTEED TESTING AND PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT FOR WORKERSNO LIMIT PAID LEAVE FOR ANYONEWHO GETS SICK OR CARES FOR ASICK FAMILY MEMBER AND ALSOCALLS FOR A FEDERAL FUNDEDCONTACT TRACING FORCE OF 100,000PEOPLE.TESTING, I THINK IS VERYSENSIBLE.ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU TALK ABOUTAFRICAN-AMERICAN AND PEOPLE OFCOLOR HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY THISPANDEMIC, MORE SO --.AND BIDEN HAS ONE OTHER EVENTTODAY.FUNDRAISER AT 8 P.M.