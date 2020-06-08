Global  

Healthcare Workers Take Knee In Solidarity With Nationwide Protests
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Healthcare Workers Take Knee In Solidarity With Nationwide Protests

Healthcare Workers Take Knee In Solidarity With Nationwide Protests

At Baptist Health facilities all over South Florida, doctors, nurses and staff took a knee for the length of time the police officer in Minnesota had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

