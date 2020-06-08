Healthcare Workers Take Knee In Solidarity With Nationwide Protests Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:14s - Published 2 weeks ago Healthcare Workers Take Knee In Solidarity With Nationwide Protests At Baptist Health facilities all over South Florida, doctors, nurses and staff took a knee for the length of time the police officer in Minnesota had his knee on Floyd’s neck. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Memorial Health Care Workers Hold Moment Of Prayer In Solidarity With Protests Nationwide Health care workers at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood took a pause from their front line...

cbs4.com - Published 3 weeks ago











Tweets about this