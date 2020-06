Philadelphia Health Care Workers Join In George Floyd Protests Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 days ago Organizers say racism is a public health crisis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HOUSTON FOR A FINAL FAREWELL.SKYLER HENRY.FEDERAL WORKERS SAY THEYWANTED TO RECOGNIZE RACISM ASA PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS.DOCTORS NURSES AND STAFF FROMCITY HOSPITALS GATHERED THISAFTERNOON AT FRANKLIN FIELDWHERE THEY TOOK A KNEE INMEMORY OF MR. GEORGE FLOYD.HUNDREDS OF WORKERS THENWALKED TO PHILADELPHIA CITYHALL WHERE AGAIN THEY TOOK AKNEE FOR EIGHT MINUTES AND 46SECONDS.WE'RE TOLD THIS CROWDREPRESENTED STAFF FROM











