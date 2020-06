West Philadelphia Community Wants Apology From City For Use Of Tear Gas Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:31s - Published 2 minutes ago Matt Petrillo reports. 0

WELL, THERE'S MORE FALLOUTTODAY AFTER MAYOR KENNEY SAIDYESTERDAY HE REGRETTED TEARGASSING PEACEFUL PROTESTERS ONTHE VINE STREET EXPRESSWAY.NOW SOME PHILADELPHIA CITYCOUNCIL MEMBERS ARE CALLING ONTHE MAYOR TO APOLOGIZE FORAUTHORIZING THE USE OF TEARGAS IN WEST PHILADELPHIA LASTMONTH.MATT PETRILLO HAS THE UPDATE.Reporter: WESTPHILADELPHIA SAW CHAOS BACK ONMAY 31ST WHERE LOOTING ANDARSON ROCKED THE NEIGHBORHOODIN BROAD DAYLIGHT AT 52ND ANDMARKET STREETS.IT WAS SCARY.Reporter: CITY COUNCILMEMBER JAMIE GAUTIERREPRESENTS WEST PHILLY AND WASTHERE WHEN THE TEAR GAS WASFIRED.TO SEE THE TANKS COMETHROUGH, LETTING OFF TEAR GAS,TO SEE RIOT COPS COMING AT US,I COULD EVEN IDENTIFY WHO IWAS TO THE RIOT COPS.I HAD TO RUN WITH EVERYBODYELSE.IT WAS ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING.Reporter: COMMISSIONEROUTLAW SAID THURSDAY SHEREGRETS HER DEPARTMENT USINGTEAR GAS ON PROTESTERS ONINTERSTATE 676 AND SHE ANDMAYOR JIM KENNEY ALSOAPOLOGIZED TO THOSEPROTESTERS.BUT THERE WAS NO APOLOGY FORWHAT HAPPENED IN WESTPHILADELPHIA.I THINK THAT AN APOLOGY ISOWED.Reporter: THE MAYOR ONFRIDAY SAID THIS ABOUT THETEAR GAS USED IN WEST PHILLY.ANYONE THAT WAS AFFECTED BYTHAT I DO APOLOGIZE TO THEMBUT THE SITUATION THERE WASTENUOUS AND DANGEROUS ANDNEEDED TO BE RECTIFIED.Reporter: HE ADDS THE USEOF TEAR GAS IS STILL BEING







