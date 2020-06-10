Disneyland to Reopen in Mid-July

Global  

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Disneyland eyes July 9 as a reopening date for its downtown Disney district.

The theme park is expected to open days later on July 17.

