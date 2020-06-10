Disneyland to Reopen in Mid-July
Disneyland eyes July 9 as a reopening date for its downtown Disney district.
The theme park is expected to open days later on July 17.
NEON TACOS AND ELOTE! Twisted Munchies makes bright slime sauces - ABC15 DigitalWould you eat rainbow food?
Disneyland releases plans for phased reopeningDisneyland has announced plans for a phased re-opening of its theme park in California. Downtown Disney will be open July 9.
There is a secret fairytale world in Arizona - ABC15 DigitalWalt Disney was a member of the "Fairy Investigation Society." One of his fellow members created Arizona's enchanted storybook land!