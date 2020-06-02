Fearless: Reese Witherspoon isn't scared of dying
Reese Witherspoon doesn't fear death because she believes in a "higher power", and thinks she will go to "heaven" once she passes away.
Reese Witherspoon, cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ donate money to help healthcare workers in New OrleansMovie star Reese Witherspoon is helping to feed healthcare heroes in her hometown of New Orleans.
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James suedReese Witherspoon's Draper James is being sued over a dress giveaway for teachers back in April, according to TMZ.
Reese Witherspoon encourages parents to discuss 'racism, bigotry and hate' with their kidsReese Witherspoon has urged parents to talk to their children about "racism, privilege, bigotry and hate" amid the current protests in America.