For over 60 years the Lochearn Community club has been a shining example of diversity and growth.

'This is too special of a place not to rebuild' Lochearn Community Club fire

YETDAY THEY WERE SET TO OPEN FORTHE SUMMER.

FOR OVER 60 YEARSTHE LOCHEARN COMMUNITY CLUBHAS BEEN A SHINING EXAMPLE OFDIVERSITY AND GROWTH WMAR2NEWSHISTORY IN THE ASHES AND HTHEY PLAN TO REBUILD.Tucked away in the shadow ofGwynns Falls youLochearn Community Club.

BrianPinkney/ Lochearn CommunityClub Swim Coach16:18:2━16:18:31“Wejust a rich history.

I donknow if any other pool thatconsiders themselves havingalumni” Itthe first inclusive pools inMaryland is shown by thediversity of their swim teamover the years.16:24:2━16:24:35“Thediversity and the culturesthat mix here is justunimaginable mirrors againstthe times that wethrough now” This is theaftermath of an unexpectedfire on what was supposed tobe opening day of their 62season.

16:22:1━16:22:15“Itheartbreaking” The bathhousewith lifeguard and swimmingsupplies.

Bathrooms, theoffice, lockers all gone.

Allthe pumps and filtrationsystems16:24:2━16:24:27“There wasnot one second thought that wewould not rebuild.

Weto rebuild.

This is toospecial of a place to let go”Eddie Kadhim 17:13:3━17:13:49“Thousands of people learnedto swim here over the years.Obviously the times havechanged a lot.

Even the swimblocks donThathistory that was lost here.One of the original swiblocks from 1958 when theyfirst opened was lost in thfire” 16:23:2━16:23:36“Itwas made of wood, the kidswould get on the startingblock and the parents wouldhave to hold it so it wouldnmove.

Now they are screweinto the ground and you donhave to do all that but tha price of nostalgia that youca” The day thefire happened, a former membercreated a GoFundMe.

Theyalways kept afloat on thebacks of their members.

Everydonation splashed with a bitof nostalgia.16:25:0━16:25:13“I have beenhere for 21 years.

I justretired this would have beenmy first time to actually workwith the kids full time and Ilove working with our kids”The cause of the fire is stillunder investigation.

Thereno way to asses the damageuntil after that happens.16:21:4━16:21:46“The waterwas clear and sparkling.

Wewere ready to open” The firewon63rd season will happenjust a matter of when.

InLochearn Eddie Kadhim WMAR2NewsIF YOU WANT TO HELP THLOCHEARN COMMUNITY CLUBREBUILDWMAR2 NEWS DOT COM.