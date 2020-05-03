2 become 1, all in the name of football!

2 football leagues are merging to make one big team in Vigo County.

Two football programs in vigo county -- are coming together again!

The boys and girls club,,, and the vigo county youth football league have merged.

Many people in terre haute might remember when these two became seperate teams. now -- they are coming back together!

The coaches say they want to build a stronger football community in the county.

Football... nat} is a big thing for a lot of families.

For the past few years -- two groups in vigo county have had their own individual teams. "for about an 8 year span there we was kinda not working toether."

Now -- the terre haute boys and girls club.

And the vigo county youth football league are joining forces.

"our communtiy needs one football league, which is true.

It's going to help the kids it's going to be a great program now."

That's because they realized the kids were suffering.

"now you got kids that's growing up with kids playing on two different programs. the one program is just going to settle that" the coaches also realized -- this could help the school district.

"we're one of the only countys in the state that does not have middle school football through the school corporation."

So they called on terre haute north... south... and west vigo to help.

"they'll work through us but be under their direction and practice at their fields and be part of their system which is a true feeder system which will only make football in this community much better."

But they say the most important thing... is the kids.

"thats what it's all about is the kids.great experience.

They're going to get some great coaching they're going to have fun we're going to have a good fair and competive league.

Together."

The team is together."

The team is taking registration until the end of july.

They want to practicing and camps in july as long as the health department clears it.

Reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.