Video shows family feeding a rare albino squirrel by hand in a park
This adorable video shows a family feeding a rare ALBINO squirrel by hand in a park.Muntaqa Dar, 27, came across the unusual pigmented mammal while on a walk with his wife Amreen, 24, and son Abdullah, one.They were feeding the squirrels with nuts when the extremely rare white one emerged from the pack.Only about 50 such creatures are thought to live in the UK and its unusual colour is caused by an absence of melanin, which gives skin, hair and eyes its pigmentation. The squirrel approached Muntaqa, took a nut out of his hand, and then ate it as it ran back into a tree in the park in Carshalton, London.Muntaqa, a test analyst of Sutton, said: "We were going for a walk to feed the ducks, birds and squirrels and while feeding the squirrels, my wife just said there is a white one."We did not know how rare it was at the time as we had never seen one before and didn't know until we got home and googled it."We were throwing food on the floor and this squirrel was very confident, while the others were a lot more hesitant."I put out my hand and it ran straight to me.
You can see in the video it ate the food from my hand, it just grabbed the nut and started eating it as it walks back to the tree."When I read about it, it described how shy it normally is, but this one was very confident."It was quite a memorable experience and I don't think we will have that ever again. "I have not seen one my whole life before.
My son, who is just one, was right next to me watching the whole thing.
He's very lucky to see one so early in his life."The siting was made around 5.30pm on Wednesday, June 10.
