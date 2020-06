Thousands of cyclists were seen riding through the streets of New York City in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests.

Thousands of cyclists take over New York City streets in solidarity protest ride

Footage filmed on June 10, shows cyclists riding around shouting "no justice, no peace." The protesters used bikes to hit back at the police who were attacking demonstrators on bikes and confiscating them.