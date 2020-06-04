Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,481
The Department of Health and Social Care said 41,481 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 202 from 41,279 the day before.

