Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Movers: OKE, AAL
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:26s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: OKE, AAL

S&P 500 Movers: OKE, AAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.1%.

Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 41.8% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In early trading on Friday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.1%.

Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 41.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ONEOK, trading down 6.9%.

ONEOK is lower by about 56.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PVH, trading down 5.2%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 14.0% on the day.





Tweets about this

ClaudiaShaufer

Claudia Shaufer I know is not wanting to myself which allows other people to bed the movers came by the stands and forgot all the most first 5 seconds ago

clairenothelen

Claire Allan RT @dansimpsonpoet: Feeling really sorry for all the History teachers who have to bring in dozens of statues every day to teach their subje… 44 seconds ago

BuryFCBoysGirls

Bury FC Boys, Girls & Women RT @BuryFCTrust: Keep active this weekend with a workout courtesy of @BurnleyOfficial 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ See if you can keep up with them #SuperMove… 1 minute ago

JordanHanz

jordan🎃hanz Was up till 8AM finishing up the house for the movers today, now laying in bed and Moo Moo literally shakes in fear… https://t.co/05xh5gWWpm 5 minutes ago

WuTangDan519

Dan in real life Anybody know of any good movers in Charlotte that aren’t expensive? 6 minutes ago

FestacCommunity

FestacTown Community RT @Motion_Movers: Happy Democracy Day from us at Motion Movers and Logistics. #motionmovers #Holidays #June12 #mkoabiola #democracy #mover… 9 minutes ago

ACH00E

puccafan123ilovegaru @apexiiq that show as well as imagination movers, backyardigans, and little einsteins were the shit 9 minutes ago

ethom00

Eric V Thomas Grover bit one of the movers this morning. He is also not feeling this move. 11 minutes ago