New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:49s - Published
There is a new book coming out about First Lady Melania Trump.

According to Business Insider the book reveals some of the strategy behind her otherwise opaque public persona.

The book is called The Art of Her Deal." It's written by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan.

In the book Melania's 2017 Trump Tower holdout is revealed to be part of an effort to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump.

Melania remained in Manhattan in early 2017.

She wanted to "amend her financial arrangement with Trump." "Melania referred to as 'taking care of Barron.'" Part of the prenup renegotiation involved making sure Barron Trump, 14, would have a proper inheritance and a place in the Trump Organization.

Barron's dual American and Slovenian citizenship would allow him to work in the European Union.

