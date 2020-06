UConn Student, Fugitive Peter Manfredonia In Court On Murder Charge Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published 27 minutes ago UConn Student, Fugitive Peter Manfredonia In Court On Murder Charge A University of Connecticut student who police say used a machete to kill a man and fatally shot a woman, then spent six days as a fugitive until he was arrested in Maryland, will be arraigned Friday on a murder charge, authorities said. 0

