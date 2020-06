Angry French police throw handcuffs away in protest at claims of racism Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 hours ago Angry French police throw handcuffs away in protest at claims of racism Police in Bordeaux throw handcuffs away in an angry gesture while others protested in Paris against the government's response to mounting criticism of police violence and racism. 0

Related news from verified sources French police dump handcuffs in protest to rebuff critics Handcuffs are thrown down by police across France as they feel "insulted" in the racism debate.

