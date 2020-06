Starbucks Closing 400 Stores, Pivoting To Pickup

According to Business Insider, Starbucks will close up to 400 store locations in the U.S. and Canadian, which accounts for 4% of their total stores.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Starbucks to temporarily close locations globally.

With an estimated revenue plunge, their CEO, Kevin Johnson says that the coffee giant will pivot towards digital.

TechCrunch reports that Starbucks plans to reopen smaller locations with more focus on curbside pickup, walk-up counters, and drive-thrus.