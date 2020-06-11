Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Signs Sweeping Police Reforms Into Law, Says They're 'Long Overdue'
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 40:00s - Published
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Signs Sweeping Police Reforms Into Law, Says They're 'Long Overdue'

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Signs Sweeping Police Reforms Into Law, Says They're 'Long Overdue'

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed sweeping police reform bills into law, notably banning chokeholds and repealing a hotly contested state law known as "50A," which kept officers' disciplinary records confidential.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Signs Sweeping Police Reforms Into Law, Says They’re ‘Long Overdue’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed sweeping police reform bills into law, notably banning...
CBS 2 - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Takes Questions On Coronavirus, Reopening And Police Reform Laws [Video]

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Takes Questions On Coronavirus, Reopening And Police Reform Laws

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed sweeping police reform legislation into law on Friday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 12:46Published
Most Americans, Including Republicans, Support Democratic Police Reform Proposals [Video]

Most Americans, Including Republicans, Support Democratic Police Reform Proposals

Most Americans support sweeping law enforcement reforms, reports Reuters. This includes a majority of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party. Bans on chokeholds and racial profiling have been met..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published
Baker: More Accountability, Transparency Needed With Police [Video]

Baker: More Accountability, Transparency Needed With Police

Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday there needs to be more transparency and accountability around law enforcement in Massachusetts.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:20Published