Coronavirus numbers by county: June 12, 2020
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
The most updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties on June 12.

In positive numbers for oneida county...newschann el 2's jason powles joins us with a breakdown.

Kristen good evening....there are two potential exposures in oneida county...they are both listed on our website wktv.com.

&lt;change > two new deaths were reported today that brings the total to 77 lost to coronavirus.

There are 20 new cases...four are from nursing homes...that's slightly up from our average over the last few days.

&lt;change > 28 people are hospitalized...17 are from nursing homes..

Over 29- thousand 500 tests have been performed.

In herkimer county...no new cases again today...staying at 140 total.

&lt;change > on person is in the hospital.

Over 85-hundred tests have been performed.

And in otsego county...one new case to report today pushing the overall total to 71.

&lt;change > nobody is hospitalized and 4,091 tests have been performed.

Otsego county has only had 7 cases in the last six weeks and before that they had gone three weeks without a positive test.

W caught up with dave bliss, the chairman of the otsego county board of representatives...he says based on the numbers people are ready for change.

The vast majority of people are ready to get out and about...they dont expect to go back to normal...but they want to resume activities within reason following safe guidelines, masks, social distancing, they want to get out doors within reasonable numbers.

So really overall the numbers are metrics still solid as we enter phase three.

Kristen back to you.

