Mama June Tests Positive For Cocaine

Yahoo!

Is reporting that Mama June Shannon has tested positive for cocaine.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Friday's From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, the We tv reality star voluntarily takes a drug screening.

When the results come back, they aren’t what she expected.

June, 40, admits to taking Fioricet, a prescription pain medicine used to treat the symptoms of tension headache.

She also took Xanax, a benzodiazepine medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

June breaks down in tears when it was revealed she tested positive for cocaine.

“No, I promise you I’m not,” June says.

I want to take a blood test to prove that I am not.”