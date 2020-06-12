Mama June Tests Positive For Cocaine

Yahoo!
Is reporting that Mama June Shannon has tested positive for cocaine.
In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Friday's From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, the We tv reality star voluntarily takes a drug screening.
When the results come back, they aren’t what she expected.
June, 40, admits to taking Fioricet, a prescription pain medicine used to treat the symptoms of tension headache.
She also took Xanax, a benzodiazepine medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
June breaks down in tears when it was revealed she tested positive for cocaine.
“No, I promise you I’m not,” June says.
I want to take a blood test to prove that I am not.”